Blackhawks vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 19
The Buffalo Sabres (7-9-1) take a three-game losing streak into a road matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-10), who have dropped three straight, on Sunday, November 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and NBCS-CHI.
The Blackhawks are 3-7-0 in their past 10 games, scoring 27 goals while conceding 37 in that period. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (17.9%).
Here is our pick for who will capture the victory in Sunday's game.
Blackhawks vs. Sabres Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Blackhawks 4, Sabres 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+145)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs Sabres Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks (5-10 overall) have posted a record of 1-0-1 in contests that have gone to OT this season.
- Chicago has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Chicago failed to win all four games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals seven times, earning 10 points from those matchups (5-2-0).
- Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in six games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.
- Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 13 times this season, and earned eight points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|24th
|2.82
|Goals Scored
|2.53
|29th
|17th
|3.24
|Goals Allowed
|3.53
|25th
|26th
|29
|Shots
|26.4
|31st
|12th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|34.2
|29th
|30th
|10.2%
|Power Play %
|12%
|27th
|9th
|84.62%
|Penalty Kill %
|78%
|18th
Blackhawks vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
