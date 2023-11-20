On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Miami Heat (8-5) square off against the Chicago Bulls (5-9) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bulls vs. Heat matchup.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-1.5) 208.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-2) 209 -120 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.6 points per game (25th in the NBA) and give up 109.6 (seventh in the league) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls have been outscored by 3.3 points per game (posting 107.2 points per game, 29th in league, while allowing 110.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a -46 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 216.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 220.1 points per game combined, 11.6 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Miami is 5-8-0 ATS this season.

Chicago has put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Bulls Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Zach LaVine 21.5 -105 24.5 DeMar DeRozan 21.5 -118 23.3

Bulls and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +6600 - Heat +4000 +1800 -

