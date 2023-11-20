The Miami Heat (8-5) play the Chicago Bulls (5-9) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The over/under is set at 208.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 208.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total over 208.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Chicago's matchups this season is 217.7, 9.2 more points than this game's total.
  • Chicago's ATS record is 5-9-0 this season.
  • The Bulls have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.
  • Chicago has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 10 76.9% 109.6 216.8 109.6 220.1 219.9
Bulls 10 71.4% 107.2 216.8 110.5 220.1 219.8

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago has performed better against the spread away (2-3-0) than at home (3-6-0) this year.
  • The Bulls score an average of 107.2 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 109.6 the Heat allow.
  • When it scores more than 109.6 points, Chicago is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bulls and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 5-9 3-2 6-8
Heat 5-8 3-6 5-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights

Bulls Heat
107.2
Points Scored (PG)
 109.6
29
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
3-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-3
3-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-2
110.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
3-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-5
4-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.