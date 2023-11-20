DeMar DeRozan is among the players with prop bets available when the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls play at United Center on Monday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -154) 4.5 (Over: -128)

Monday's over/under for DeRozan is 21.5 points, 1.8 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Monday's over/under (4.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 14.5 points Nikola Vucevic has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (15.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.

Vucevic's 0.5 made three-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 24.5 points Zach LaVine scores per game are 3.0 more than his over/under on Monday (21.5).

He has averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Monday.

LaVine has collected 1.3 assists per game, 2.2 lower than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 7.0 less than his over/under on Monday (23.5).

His per-game rebounding average of nine is 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

He zero made three-pointers average is 1.5 lower than his prop bet on Monday.

