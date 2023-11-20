Coby White NBA Player Preview vs. the Heat - November 20
Coby White will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Miami Heat.
Let's break down White's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Heat
- Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-130)
- Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-164)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-169)
Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Heat conceded 109.8 points per contest last year, second in the NBA.
- The Heat conceded 41.9 rebounds on average last season, sixth in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Heat allowed 25.6 per game last year, ranking them 14th in the NBA.
- The Heat gave up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, 28th in the NBA in that category.
Coby White vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/18/2023
|29
|14
|3
|5
|4
|0
|1
