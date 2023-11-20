DeMar DeRozan's Chicago Bulls hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last time on the court, a 102-97 win over the Heat, DeRozan had 23 points and four assists.

In this article we will break down DeRozan's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-114)

Over 21.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-154)

Over 3.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the league last season, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game last season, the Heat were sixth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Heat were ranked 14th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.6 per contest.

Defensively, the Heat allowed 13.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, 28th in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 40 23 4 4 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.