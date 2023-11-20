The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Drake vs. SFA Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 46.9% from the field last season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the 'Jacks allowed to opponents.

Drake went 16-1 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.

The 'Jacks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 74th.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 74.8 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 70.0 the 'Jacks allowed.

When Drake put up more than 70.0 points last season, it went 19-2.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drake averaged 80.3 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last season, allowing 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 in away games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Drake performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.5 per game, compared to 7.5 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 36.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 38.0% clip when playing on the road.

Drake Upcoming Schedule