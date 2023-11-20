Monday's contest at John Gray Gymnasium has the Drake Bulldogs (3-0) taking on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) at 1:30 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 78-77 win for Drake, so expect a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, SFA is projected to cover the spread (3.5) against Drake. The two sides are projected to exceed the 145.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drake vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

John Gray Gymnasium Line: Drake -3.5

Drake -3.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Drake -165, SFA +140

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Drake vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 78, SFA 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. SFA

Pick ATS: SFA (+3.5)



SFA (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Drake Performance Insights

Drake was 101st in college basketball in points scored (74.8 per game) and 33rd in points allowed (63.9) last year.

The Bulldogs grabbed 33.5 rebounds per game and conceded 29.8 boards last year, ranking 74th and 90th, respectively, in college basketball.

Drake was 128th in the nation in assists (13.7 per game) last year.

The Bulldogs made 7.9 3-pointers per game and shot 37.0% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 112th and 36th, respectively, in college basketball.

Drake gave up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 30.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 111th and 26th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, the Bulldogs took 37% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63% from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.2% of the Bulldogs' buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.8% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.