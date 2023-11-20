The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The point total is 145.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Drake vs. SFA Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -3.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake Betting Records & Stats

Drake and its opponents went over 145.5 combined points in 11 of 32 games last season.

The average amount of points in Drake's contests last season was 138.7, which is 6.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Drake went 15-17-0 ATS last season.

Drake won 23 of the 27 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (85.2%).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Bulldogs had a 20-1 record (winning 95.2% of their games).

Drake has a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Drake vs. SFA Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 11 34.4% 74.8 150.6 63.9 133.9 138.6 SFA 11 42.3% 75.8 150.6 70 133.9 141.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded just 4.8 more points per game (74.8) than the 'Jacks gave up (70).

When Drake put up more than 70 points last season, it went 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Drake vs. SFA Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 15-17-0 12-11 14-18-0 SFA 15-11-0 3-2 16-10-0

Drake vs. SFA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake SFA 14-1 Home Record 12-4 6-6 Away Record 6-6 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.