The Miami Heat (8-5) take the court against the Chicago Bulls (5-9) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 110 - Bulls 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 1.5)

Bulls (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-1.1)

Heat (-1.1) Pick OU: Over (210.5)



Over (210.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.5

The Heat's .385 ATS win percentage (5-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .357 mark (5-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Miami (3-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Chicago (3-2) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (60%).

Chicago and its opponents have eclipsed the total 42.9% of the time this season (six out of 14). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (five out of 13).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 7-2, a better record than the Bulls have recorded (2-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Bulls are second-worst in the league on offense (107.2 points scored per game) and eighth defensively (110.5 points allowed).

Chicago is 24th in the league in rebounds per game (41.8) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (47.4).

The Bulls are second-worst in the NBA in assists (22 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Chicago is best in the NBA in committing them (11.7 per game). And it is fifth-best in forcing them (15.6 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are 22nd in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.3). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.