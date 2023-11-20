How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (0-4) aim to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa State vs. Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars put up an average of 57.5 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 64.6 the Cyclones allowed to opponents.
- Southern went 15-8 last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
- Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Cyclones put up were 15.1 more points than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).
- Iowa State had a 19-6 record last season when putting up more than 60.3 points.
- The Cyclones made 42.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.0 percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- The Jaguars shot 32.7% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 38.3% the Cyclones' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Butler
|W 82-55
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Drake
|L 85-73
|Knapp Center
|11/20/2023
|Southern
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|South Point Arena
|11/25/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|South Point Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.