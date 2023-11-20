The Southern Jaguars (0-4) aim to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars put up an average of 57.5 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 64.6 the Cyclones allowed to opponents.

Southern went 15-8 last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Cyclones put up were 15.1 more points than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).

Iowa State had a 19-6 record last season when putting up more than 60.3 points.

The Cyclones made 42.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.0 percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

The Jaguars shot 32.7% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 38.3% the Cyclones' opponents shot last season.

Iowa State Schedule