Nikola Vucevic plus his Chicago Bulls teammates take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 102-97 win versus the Heat, Vucevic had 15 points and eight rebounds.

We're going to break down Vucevic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-128)

Over 15.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat allowed 109.8 points per contest last year, second in the league.

The Heat conceded 41.9 rebounds on average last year, sixth in the league.

The Heat gave up 25.6 assists per contest last year (14th in the NBA).

The Heat were the 28th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 33 15 8 0 1 1 1

