How to Watch Virginia vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- In games Virginia shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 14-1 overall.
- The Badgers ranked 302nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Cavaliers finished 298th.
- Last year, the Cavaliers scored 67.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up.
- Virginia had an 18-3 record last season when putting up more than 63.6 points.
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers shot at a 41.4% rate from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
- Wisconsin compiled a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cavaliers finished 297th.
- The Badgers scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, just 4.8 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed to opponents.
- Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.8 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia averaged 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.7 points per contest.
- The Cavaliers allowed 56.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (64.6).
- Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (7.6, 38.2%).
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.3.
- At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71.0).
- Beyond the arc, Wisconsin made fewer triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) too.
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Florida
|W 73-70
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 62-33
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
