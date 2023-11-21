On Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-PH.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the 76ers vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-PH

TNT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

76ers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The 76ers average 120.5 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.5 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +117 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by nine points per game.

The Cavaliers have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 111.2 points per game (20th in league) and giving up 111 (11th in NBA).

The two teams average 231.7 points per game combined, 11.2 more points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 222.5 points per game, two more points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia has compiled a 10-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cleveland has covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.

76ers and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs 76ers +1400 +650 - Cavaliers +2500 +1200 -

