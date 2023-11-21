The Akron Zips (4-1) go up against the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Akron matchup.

Drake vs. Akron Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Drake vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Akron Moneyline BetMGM Drake (-3.5) 144.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake vs. Akron Betting Trends (2022-23)

Drake won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Bulldogs games hit the over 14 out of 32 times last season.

Akron won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Zips games went over the point total 14 out of 28 times last season.

