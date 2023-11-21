Tuesday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (3-1) and Akron Zips (4-1) matching up at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 78-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Drake vs. Akron Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Drake vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 78, Akron 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Akron

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-6.8)

Drake (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Drake Performance Insights

Drake posted 74.8 points per game (101st-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 63.9 points per contest (33rd-ranked).

Last year the Bulldogs averaged 33.5 rebounds per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.8 rebounds per contest (90th-ranked).

Last season Drake ranked 128th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.7 per game.

The Bulldogs were top-25 last year in turnovers, 22nd-best in college basketball with 9.8 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 224th with 11.4 forced turnovers per contest.

Last year the Bulldogs drained 7.9 threes per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 37.0% (36th-ranked) from downtown.

With 6.7 treys conceded per game, Drake ranked 111th in the country. It ceded a 30.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 26th in college basketball.

Drake took 63% two-pointers and 37% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's baskets, 70.8% were two-pointers and 29.2% were threes.

