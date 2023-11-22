Can we expect Alex Vlasic lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

  • Vlasic is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • Vlasic has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 4-2
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 9:53 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 3-0
10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:45 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 4-0

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

