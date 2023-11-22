Going into a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4), the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 at Nationwide Arena.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body
Taylor Hall LW Questionable Undisclosed
Samuel Savoie C Out Leg
Andreas Athanasiou C Out Undisclosed
Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle
Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Columbus, Ohio
  • Arena: Nationwide Arena

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks' 40 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
  • Chicago allows 3.5 goals per game (56 total), which ranks 17th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -16, they are 28th in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

  • Columbus' 51 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
  • Their -18 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Blue Jackets (-150) Blackhawks (+125) 6.5

