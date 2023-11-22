Two teams on runs will clash when the Columbus Blue Jackets (nine straight losses) host the Chicago Blackhawks (four consecutive losses) on Wednesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH is the place to tune in to watch the Blue Jackets and the Blackhawks hit the ice.

Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have allowed 56 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 17th in the NHL.

With 40 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 16 9 6 15 8 10 38.4% Philipp Kurashev 10 4 6 10 1 7 55.6% Nick Foligno 16 2 7 9 5 18 52.6% Corey Perry 16 4 5 9 8 6 - Ryan Donato 16 3 4 7 6 15 39.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets rank 29th in goals against, giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

The Blue Jackets' 51 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have earned 45.0% of the possible points with a 1-7-2 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players