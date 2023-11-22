Wednesday's NHL matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4) and the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11) at Nationwide Arena sees the Blue Jackets as home favorites (-150 moneyline odds to win) against the Blackhawks (+125). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Chicago has played six games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Blue Jackets have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).

The Blackhawks have been made the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Columbus has never played a game this season shorter than -150 moneyline odds.

Chicago has won five of its 15 games when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-7-2 7-3 6-3-1 6.6 2.80 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-7-2 2.80 3.60 1 3.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.3 2.60 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.60 3.50 4 15.4% Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-9 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

