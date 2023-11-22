Two struggling clubs meet when the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-11-4) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-11) at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH. The Blue Jackets have lost nine in a row, while the Blackhawks are on a four-game losing streak.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blue Jackets (-150) Blackhawks (+125) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have won five of the 16 games, or 31.2%, in which they've been an underdog.

Chicago has entered 15 games this season as an underdog by +125 or more and is 5-10 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has played six games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Blue Jackets Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 51 (23rd) Goals 40 (30th) 69 (29th) Goals Allowed 56 (17th) 6 (28th) Power Play Goals 6 (28th) 7 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (16th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 3-7-0 in its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 line versus the spread during that span.

Five of Chicago's last 10 games have hit the over.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.3 goals in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

During the past 10 matchups, Blackhawks' games have had an average of 6.7 goals, 0.1 more than their season-long average.

The Blackhawks' 40 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 56 total goals conceded (3.5 per game) rank 17th in the league.

They have a -16 goal differential, which ranks 28th in the league.

