The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Boris Katchouk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Katchouk stats and insights

  • Katchouk is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Katchouk has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:39 Home L 3-0
10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-0
10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 10:53 Away W 4-1
10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:19 Away L 3-2
10/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 3-1
10/10/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:05 Away W 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

