On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Chicago Bulls (5-10). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CHI+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Thunder matchup.

Bulls vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-CHI+

BSOK and NBCS-CHI+ Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Bulls vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Thunder Additional Info

Bulls vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +123 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.6 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 110.8 per outing (ninth in the league).

The Bulls are being outscored by 4.3 points per game, with a -64 scoring differential overall. They put up 106.7 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 111 per outing (11th in league).

The two teams average 226.3 points per game combined, 2.8 more points than this game's total.

These teams allow 221.8 points per game combined, 1.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Chicago has compiled a 5-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bulls and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +6600 - Thunder +6600 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.