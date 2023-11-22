The Chicago Bulls (3-6), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Paycom Center, battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CHI+.

Bulls vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, NBCS-CHI+

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan is putting up 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He's also sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor.

On a per-game basis, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Bulls are receiving 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Zach LaVine this season.

Alex Caruso is putting up 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is sinking 52.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

The Bulls are receiving 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Coby White this season.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 24.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Chet Holmgren puts up 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Luguentz Dort posts 14.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Jalen Williams averages 14.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey averages 9.0 points, 4.7 boards and 5.0 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Bulls vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Thunder Bulls 118.8 Points Avg. 108.9 117.1 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 49.5% Field Goal % 44.7% 39.3% Three Point % 35.0%

