Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) and the Chicago Bulls (5-10) at Paycom Center features the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, NBCS-CHI+

BSOK, NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bulls lost to the Heat on Monday, 118-100. Coby White scored a team-high 20 points (and contributed three assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 20 5 3 1 1 4 Nikola Vucevic 18 8 2 0 0 0 DeMar DeRozan 15 4 5 0 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs Thunder Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan's averages for the season are 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor.

Nikola Vucevic averages 14.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Bulls receive 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

The Bulls receive 7.3 points per game from Alex Caruso, plus 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists.

White averages 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4.0 assists, making 30.8% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Watch Gilgeous-Alexander, DeRozan and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 17.5 9.3 3.3 0.6 0.6 1.0 Zach LaVine 20.0 5.5 4.4 1.1 0.3 2.3 DeMar DeRozan 18.5 2.8 4.1 0.7 0.8 1.1 Coby White 13.3 2.8 4.1 1.4 0.4 2.3 Andre Drummond 6.3 7.5 0.5 1.2 0.4 0.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.