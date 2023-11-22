Will Corey Perry Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 22?
Will Corey Perry find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Corey Perry score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Perry stats and insights
- Perry has scored in four of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Perry has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Perry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|12:50
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|13:25
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|14:14
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|L 3-0
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
