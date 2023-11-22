Will Isaak Phillips Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 22?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Isaak Phillips a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Phillips stats and insights
- Phillips is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Phillips has no points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
