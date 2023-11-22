Will Jason Dickinson Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 22?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jason Dickinson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dickinson stats and insights
- Dickinson has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Dickinson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dickinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:58
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|L 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.