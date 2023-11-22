The Chicago Bulls, with Nikola Vucevic, hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Vucevic, in his last time out, had 18 points and eight rebounds in a 118-100 loss to the Heat.

If you'd like to make predictions on Vucevic's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-120)

Over 16.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder gave up 116.4 points per contest last year, 19th in the NBA.

The Thunder were the worst squad in the NBA last season, allowing 46.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Thunder allowed 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the league.

The Thunder gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 32 11 9 4 0 2 3

