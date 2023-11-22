The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels averaged.
  • Northern Iowa went 11-10 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 334th.
  • The Panthers put up an average of 70.1 points per game last year, just 0.8 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels gave up.
  • When it scored more than 70.9 points last season, Northern Iowa went 7-6.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Northern Iowa scored 4.9 more points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (66.9).
  • At home, the Panthers allowed 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 72.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Iowa sunk fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.9%) than at home (34.7%) as well.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ North Texas L 83-77 UNT Coliseum
11/14/2023 Loras W 90-50 McLeod Center
11/19/2023 @ South Florida L 74-65 Yuengling Center
11/22/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Belmont - McLeod Center
12/2/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center

