Wednesday's contest features the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) facing off at Imperial Arena (on November 22) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-70 victory for North Carolina.

According to our computer prediction, Northern Iowa is projected to cover the point spread (11.5) against North Carolina. The two teams are expected to go under the 150.5 over/under.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Imperial Arena

Line: North Carolina -11.5

Point Total: 150.5

Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -900, Northern Iowa +575

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina

Pick ATS: Northern Iowa (+11.5)



Northern Iowa (+11.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Northern Iowa Performance Insights

Northern Iowa ranked 210th in college basketball last season with 70.1 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 169th with 69.9 points allowed per contest.

The Panthers ranked 298th in the country with 29.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 106th with 30.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Northern Iowa delivered 11.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 300th in the nation.

The Panthers averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

The Panthers were 182nd in college basketball with 7.4 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 183rd with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Northern Iowa ceded 9.3 treys per game (seventh-worst in college basketball), and it allowed a 35.4% three-point percentage (282nd-ranked) to opposing teams.

In terms of shot breakdown, Northern Iowa took 60.9% two-pointers (accounting for 70.6% of the team's baskets) and 39.1% from beyond the arc (29.4%).

