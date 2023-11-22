Wednesday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with North Carolina coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 22.

The matchup has no set line.

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-8.3)

North Carolina (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

Northern Iowa was 210th in the country in points scored (70.1 per game) and 169th in points conceded (69.9) last year.

On the glass, the Panthers were 298th in the nation in rebounds (29.6 per game) last year. They were 106th in rebounds conceded (30.1 per game).

At 11.6 assists per game last year, Northern Iowa was 300th in the nation.

Last season, the Panthers were 182nd in the nation in 3-point makes (7.4 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34.0%).

Last year, Northern Iowa was seventh-worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (9.3 per game) and 282nd in defensive 3-point percentage (35.4%).

The Panthers took 39.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 29.4% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 60.9% of their shots, with 70.6% of their makes coming from there.

