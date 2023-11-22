The North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (0-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

Tytan Anderson: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Bowen Born: 17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Michael Duax: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Campbell: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Logan Wolf: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa Rank Northern Iowa AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank 210th 70.1 Points Scored 76.2 68th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 70.9 204th 298th 29.6 Rebounds 36.6 7th 334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.1 210th 300th 11.6 Assists 11.9 274th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.5 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.