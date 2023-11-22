For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Philipp Kurashev a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

Kurashev has scored in four of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Kurashev has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 36.4% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

