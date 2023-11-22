The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Taylor Hall find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Taylor Hall score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Hall stats and insights

  • Hall has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • Hall has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Hall's shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Hall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 4-2
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:53 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:44 Home W 5-2
10/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:39 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 4-0
10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:12 Away W 4-1
10/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 7:16 Away L 3-1
10/10/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:44 Away W 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

