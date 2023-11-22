The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Taylor Hall find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Taylor Hall score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Hall stats and insights

Hall has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Hall has picked up one assist on the power play.

Hall's shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Hall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 4-2 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:30 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:53 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:44 Home W 5-2 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:39 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:12 Away W 4-1 10/11/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 7:16 Away L 3-1 10/10/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:44 Away W 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

