Taylor Hall and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Nationwide Arena. If you'd like to wager on Hall's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Taylor Hall vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hall Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Hall has averaged 12:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In two of 10 games this season, Hall has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in four of 10 games this season, Hall has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Hall has had an assist twice this season in 10 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Hall's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Hall going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hall Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 2 4 Points 2 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.