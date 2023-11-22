Should you wager on Taylor Raddysh to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

Raddysh has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Raddysh has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:24 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:10 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:45 Home L 3-0

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

