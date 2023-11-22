Taylor Raddysh will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets face off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Raddysh in the Blackhawks-Blue Jackets game? Use our stats and information below.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Raddysh has averaged 16:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Raddysh has a goal in three of 16 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Raddysh has a point in four games this year through 16 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Raddysh has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 16 games he's played.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Raddysh hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Raddysh going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 16 Games 2 4 Points 1 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

