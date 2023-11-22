In the upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Tyler Johnson to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in four of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 20%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:32 Away W 5-3 11/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:45 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:33 Away L 8-1 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:41 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 3-0

Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

