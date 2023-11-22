Tyler Johnson will be among those in action Wednesday when his Chicago Blackhawks meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Fancy a wager on Johnson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Tyler Johnson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSOH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Johnson has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 15:01 on the ice per game.

In four of 16 games this season, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In six of 16 games this year, Johnson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Johnson has an assist in two of 16 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Johnson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 16 Games 2 7 Points 1 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

