Will A.J. Dillon Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A.J. Dillon was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. Take a look at Dillon's stats on this page.
In the running game, Dillon has season stats of 117 rushes for 405 yards and one TD, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He also has 16 catches on 21 targets for 146 yards.
A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Packers have two other running backs on the injury report this week:
- Aaron Jones (DNP/knee): 66 Rush Att; 245 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 19 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Emanuel Wilson (DNP/shoulder): 14 Rush Att; 85 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: November 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:30 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Dillon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|117
|405
|1
|3.5
|21
|16
|146
|0
Dillon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
