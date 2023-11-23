Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson will face the Detroit Lions and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 12, starting at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Watson has racked up 257 yards on 16 receptions with two TDs, averaging 36.7 yards per game so far this year.

Watson vs. the Lions

Watson vs the Lions (since 2021): 3 GP / 51 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 51 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Detroit has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 223.5 passing yards per game allowed by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions' defense ranks 23rd in the NFL with 16 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Packers Player Previews

Christian Watson Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-111)

Watson Receiving Insights

Watson has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of seven games (14.3%).

Watson has 10.9% of his team's target share (37 targets on 341 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 37 times this season, averaging 6.9 yards per target.

In two of seven games this year, Watson has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (9.1% of his team's 22 offensive TDs).

Watson (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 14.8% of the time in the red zone (54 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

