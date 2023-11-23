The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Iowa went 16-4 when it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sooners ranked 278th.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Hawkeyes put up were 12.6 more points than the Sooners allowed (67.5).

Iowa went 19-6 last season when scoring more than 67.5 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.

The Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Iowa fared better at home last year, sinking 10 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

