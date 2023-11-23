How to Watch Iowa vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Sooners allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Iowa went 16-4 when it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sooners ranked 278th.
- Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Hawkeyes put up were 12.6 more points than the Sooners allowed (67.5).
- Iowa went 19-6 last season when scoring more than 67.5 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa averaged 89.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.
- The Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Iowa fared better at home last year, sinking 10 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 30.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|W 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
