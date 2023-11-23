The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Sooners averaged.
  • Last season, Iowa had a 16-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.2% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sooners finished 341st.
  • The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 67.5 points last season, Iowa went 19-6.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Iowa put up 89.8 points per game last season, 19.9 more than it averaged away (69.9).
  • The Hawkeyes conceded more points at home (76 per game) than away (72) last season.
  • Iowa sunk more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Alabama State W 98-67 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton L 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State W 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

