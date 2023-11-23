The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Sooners had given up to their opponents (43.2%).

Iowa compiled a 16-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.2% from the field.

The Sooners ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hawkeyes ranked 30th.

The Hawkeyes' 80.1 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 67.5 the Sooners gave up.

Iowa went 19-6 last season when it scored more than 67.5 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Iowa scored 19.9 more points per game at home (89.8) than away (69.9).

The Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.

Iowa knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

