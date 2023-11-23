The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Oklahoma matchup.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Oklahoma Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-1.5) 158.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Iowa (-1.5) 158.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Iowa covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.
  • A total of 15 Hawkeyes games last season went over the point total.
  • Oklahoma won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • The Sooners and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last year.

Iowa Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • Iowa is 53rd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (21st-best).
  • Iowa's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

