The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iowa covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 15 Hawkeyes games last season went over the point total.

Oklahoma won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Sooners and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last year.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Iowa is 53rd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (21st-best).

Iowa's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

