The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Iowa matchup.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iowa put together a 13-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Hawkeyes covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more last year (in seven opportunities).

Oklahoma compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 14 Sooners games hit the over.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 With odds of +12500, Iowa has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

