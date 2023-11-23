Thursday's game that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) versus the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) at LionTree Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-78 in favor of Iowa. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 23.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 79, Oklahoma 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-1.8)

Iowa (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 157.1

Iowa Performance Insights

Iowa was the 16th-best squad in college basketball in points scored (80.1 per game) and 306th in points allowed (74.7) last season.

With 33.7 rebounds per game and 32.1 rebounds allowed, the Hawkeyes were 65th and 247th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Iowa was 12th-best in the nation in assists (16.5 per game) last year.

The Hawkeyes made 8 3-pointers per game and shot 34% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 104th and 183rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Giving up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 36.6% from downtown last year, Iowa was 165th and 331st in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Hawkeyes attempted 37.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 62.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of the Hawkeyes' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.8% were 2-pointers.

Oklahoma Performance Insights

With 67.7 points per game on offense, Oklahoma was 280th in the country last season. Defensively, it allowed 67.5 points per contest, which ranked 97th in college basketball.

Last season the Sooners averaged 30 rebounds per game (278th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 30.2 rebounds per contest (116th-ranked).

Last season Oklahoma ranked 179th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13 per game.

The Sooners ranked 249th in the country at 12.5 turnovers per game, but they forced 9.9 turnovers per game, which ranked 24th-worst in college basketball.

The Sooners ranked 219th in the nation with 7 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 122nd with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown.

Oklahoma ranked top-25 last year in three-pointers allowed, 13th-best in college basketball with 5.5 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 46th with a 31.2% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last season Oklahoma took 62.6% two-pointers, accounting for 71.4% of the team's baskets. It shot 37.4% three-pointers (28.6% of the team's baskets).

