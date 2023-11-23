Thursday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) and the Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) at LionTree Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-78, with Iowa taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Iowa vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 79, Oklahoma 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-1.8)

Iowa (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 157.1

Iowa Performance Insights

Last season, Iowa was 16th-best in the nation on offense (80.1 points scored per game) and ranked 306th on defense (74.7 points allowed).

The Hawkeyes collected 33.7 rebounds per game and gave up 32.1 boards last year, ranking 65th and 247th, respectively, in the nation.

With 16.5 assists per game, Iowa was 12th-best in college basketball last season.

At 8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34% from beyond the arc last year, the Hawkeyes were 104th and 183rd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 36.6% from downtown last year, Iowa was 165th and 331st in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

The Hawkeyes took 37.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 28.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 62.5% of their shots, with 71.8% of their makes coming from there.

Oklahoma Performance Insights

Oklahoma averaged 67.7 points per game (280th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 67.5 points per contest (97th-ranked).

Last year the Sooners grabbed 30 boards per game (278th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.2 rebounds per contest (116th-ranked).

Oklahoma put up 13 assists per game, which ranked them 179th in college basketball.

The Sooners ranked 249th in the country at 12.5 turnovers per contest, but they forced 9.9 turnovers per game, which ranked 24th-worst in college basketball.

The Sooners sank 7 treys per game (219th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 35.1% shooting percentage (122nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Oklahoma ranked 13th-best in the nation by allowing 5.5 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 46th in college basketball at 31.2%.

Oklahoma attempted 33.4 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 62.6% of the shots it attempted (and 71.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.9 treys per contest, which were 37.4% of its shots (and 28.6% of the team's buckets).

